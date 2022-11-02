Read full article on original website
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis. Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing. The measure is contingent...
"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar
STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
Critical infrastructure ordinance to remove homeless encampments near schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working to remove a homeless encampment near Garden Valley Elementary in South Natomas. This is the first use of the new critical infrastructure ordinance that states encampments cannot be within 500 feet of a K-12 school. The city performed two cleanups Friday, but community members are out there every week.
rosevilletoday.com
November Update: Roseville Joint Union High School District
College Applications, Civic Engagement, and Fall Sports. Roseville, Calif. – As we enter our third full month of school, the hustle and bustle of student life is back and stronger than ever, and I for one have enjoyed every minute of having my fall calendar filled up!. There are...
bluedevilhub.com
Teachers say ‘DJUSD needs to invest in its educators’
More than 200 teachers and district employees gathered outside the Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on Oct. 20 to protest teacher pay. Chanting “Davis students deserve the best” and holding signs with similar slogans, the DJUSD employees made sure that the school board members understood just who they were fighting for.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Teachers teaching two classes at once
There are some teachers at RHS that have to teach two classes during the same class period. Most of them have experienced some difficulties with it. Jennifer Dithridge-Saigeon teaches beginning and advanced drama during her fourth period class. Saigeon finds some complications with trying to help both of her classes at the same time, as they both need to be able to work independently.
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
richmondconfidential.org
Teacher shortage threatens to crumble popular dual-language schools that WCCUSD built over years
Fourth grade dual-language immersion teacher Wendy Gonzalez has been fighting for bilingual education since 1998, often feeling that the school district treated it as more of an afterthought. A teacher shortage in the West Contra Costa Unified School District has exacerbated the problem, she said, leaving dual-language immersion in a...
capradio.org
New UC Davis report shows “MAGA Republicans” more likely to endorse political violence
A new report from researchers at UC Davis has found that Republicans who supported former president Donald Trump and agreed with the statement that the 2020 election was “stolen” were more likely to hold extreme and racist beliefs and endorse political violence. The survey asked 7,000 people nationwide...
"No easy way about it": Auburn school district forced to close doors to 2 campuses
AUBURN — Schools in Auburn will be closing their doors as Placer County is forcing the Auburn Union School District to consolidate its five campuses down to three after financial projections show the district won't last if money can't be saved.Students and teachers walked out of Rock Creek Elementary Thursday afternoon. Some told us they can't imagine what it would be like to never walk through these doors again.It's a future this school is facing. A dedicated teacher there calls her classroom home."This is a really tightknit family," teacher Rachel Barrios said.For 23 years, Barrios has taught at Rock Creek...
Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient.
Sacramento County leaders eye North Highlands warehouse as future living community for homeless
NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Could an empty warehouse on Watt Avenue help solve Sacramento's growing homeless crisis? County supervisors think so. They shelled out $23 million to buy the building they want to transform into a "safe stay community." The property at 4837 Watt Avenue sits on a total of more than 13 acres, complete with a 130,000 square foot warehouse and approximately 9 acres of enclosed parking. One day it could house several hundred homeless community members. The push for more beds comes as the county estimates nearly 10,000 people are unhoused, living on Sacramento County streets on any given night. "The magnitude of...
KCRA.com
Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
Self-defense tips | Ways to protect yourself without a firearm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With nightfall arriving earlier and the holiday shopping season on the horizon, many people are looking for ways to defend themselves and stay safe. We know keeping you and your family safe is a priority, so we're showing you legal ways to defend yourself without...
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
Fox40
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are...
