STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO