BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
BBC
New railway station could link development with Swindon
A railway station could one day connect 8,000 homes set to be built on the outskirts of Swindon with the town. Councillors are also considering a park-and-ride facility linking the New Eastern Villages (NEV) and Wiltshire's largest town. Addressing the borough council, deputy leader Gary Sumner said enough land had...
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail station plan axed again, No 10 says
Plans for a new high-speed railway station in Bradford have been axed, Downing Street has said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved predecessor Liz Truss's promise to build the station on a proposed line connecting Liverpool and Hull. Ms Truss said last month she would reverse a decision to curtail...
BBC
Canning Town: Restaurant shut by power cut has windows smashed in
A restaurant owner who was forced to close his business due a power cut says vandals have now damaged his property. Business owner Adam Beainy is one of around 100 people affected by the outage in Canning Town, east London. Mr Beainy said he had already lost about £20,000 due...
BBC
Welsh secretary admits £100 off-grid help is not generous
The Welsh secretary has admitted that the help offered to homes who use off-grid energy is "not generous". Oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are not covered by the energy price cap. The UK government said off-grid households will get an extra £100 on top of a £400 payment going...
BBC
The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families
The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...
Sizewell C nuclear plant plans have not been scrapped, says No 10
Downing Street has said plans to build a new nuclear power plant in Suffolk have not been scrapped as part of a drive to make sweeping government spending cuts. Sizewell C, which would sit alongside the existing Sizewell B nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast if built, was expected to provide up to 7% of the UK’s electricity needs and plug a looming gap in Britain’s nuclear capabilities.
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
