Briefly: Lowe's distribution center has 50 jobs to fill today. Floyd elections board to meet Tuesday; on call all day.

Akyn Bailey, Floyd County electoins Contributed

Lowe’s is hiring 50 new full-time and part-time associates on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at its regional distribution center in Shannon. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available. No reservations or resumes are required. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Apply in-person from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lowe’s distribution center at 255 Prosperity Way NE. Candidates need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear closed-toed shoes.

The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the General Election. The meeting will be called to order but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened if necessary to address any election day issues that may arise.