Above average temps linger...

A mild evening is on tap for us as clouds linger overnight. As we close out the work week, a big push of sunshine will have us sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then things get a lot nicer as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will shoot up into the mid 70s for most of us as we have a big push of southerly air that will warm us up big time. On Sunday, there is a slight chance for rain showers over us but they should clear out midday. This will blend into Monday as the above average temperatures still hold on. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures cooldown and cloud cover increase ahead of another wet weather maker.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.