Read full article on original website
Related
discoverourcoast.com
Local restaurants to compete in Iron Chef Goes Coastal
SEASIDE – Local restaurants will serve up exquisite coastal bites this week as Iron Chef Goes Coastal returns to the Seaside Civic & Convention Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Over a dozen restaurants will compete in both sweet and savory categories, all organized by United Way of Clatsop County. Guests can participate in raffles and drawings, plus watch as local chefs from Maggie’s on the Prom, Dough Dough Bakery and Finn’s Fish House compete.
KXRO.com
Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
Heavy rain and wind coming to North Coast
The National Weather Service Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Thursday night through Saturday morning. “Clatsop County is closely monitoring these storms and we will keep people informed,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop emergency management director. Three to four inches of rain may fall in portions of Clatsop County. Wind gusts of up...
Chronicle
Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine Welcomes New Naturopathic Physician
The Twin Cities recently got a new naturopathic physician when Dr. Marie Benkley began practicing at Chehalis Naturopathic Medicine. Benkley, who’s been practicing naturopathic medicine for three and a half years, hadn’t always planned on becoming a physician. During college she studied biology and public health. “I was...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Chronicle
Flood Watch in Effect Through Saturday Afternoon; Flooding Expected on Cowlitz at Randle
Parts of Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties are among areas of Western Washington under a flood watch until at least Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Friday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and wind that is expected to last into Saturday. “A potent weather system is...
kptv.com
OSP: Astoria woman killed after hitting oncoming car on Hwy 30
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Astoria woman was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash that closed Highway 30 east of Astoria on Friday morning. Oregon State Police said at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on Highway 30 near milepost 88. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has been identified as 51-year-old Lori Wanen of Astoria. Two people in the other car were injured and taken to a hospital.
KXRO.com
Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend
The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Make Arrest, Find 100 Pounds of Meth, 20 Pounds of Fentanyl Mix, 340K Fentanyl Pills
A 26-year-old Mexican national was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a large amount of drugs being seized, according to the Centralia police Department. At 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, a Centralia police officer conducted a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 5 near mile marker 80. With assistance from detectives...
Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful
Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
Chronicle
Centralia Police Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man Accused of Striking Denny’s Employee
The Centralia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29. The man reportedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to the Centralia Police Department.
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
Chronicle
Possible Record Bull Elk Bagged by Grays Harbor County Man
Hoquiam’s Brian Dhoogie bagged this possible record elk while hunting on the 10,000-acre property at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch in Idaho about two weeks ago. He brought the meat from the animal into Bay City Sausage in Westport. The bull elk hunt was a birthday present from his wife, according...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
Comments / 0