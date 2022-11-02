The U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country this June by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision deeming abortion a constitutional right. I happened to check my social media feed that day, unsuspectingly, while visiting family in Pakistan. After spending the day with my relatives, excitedly discussing the strides being made for women’s rights in Pakistan, it was surreal to learn that those same rights were under threat back home in America. Given the influence of the U.S. on the world stage, I was left wondering whether the aftermath of the Court’s decision could have an impact on women in Pakistan, or in other developing nations struggling to advance reproductive healthcare. That question led me to discover that, for decades before pro-life activists even challenged Roe v. Wade in court, the United States has already been keeping abortion inaccessible to millions of desperate people worldwide by using an unlikely tool: foreign aid policy.

1 DAY AGO