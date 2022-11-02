The Graduate School of Business (GSB) will host its Academic Freedom Conference from Nov. 4-5. The conference, which has stirred controversy over its speaker lineup and initial decision to be closed to the media, “aims to identify ways to restore academic freedom, open inquiry and freedom of speech and expression on campus and in the larger culture,” according to its website.
Some Stanford students are not only voting in midterm elections but working on campaigns in the hopes of shaping its outcomes. With this year’s midterm elections rapidly approaching, students working with campaigns spoke to The Daily about squeezing in extra hours of phone banking or virtual meetings in between classes.
Music educator Bonnie Shea was excited to teach in a state known for the arts when she moved from Florida to California. Unfortunately, she was in for a disappointing surprise. “I went into the classrooms and there was nothing. There were no classroom percussion instruments, no manipulatives,” Shea said. The...
The U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country this June by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision deeming abortion a constitutional right. I happened to check my social media feed that day, unsuspectingly, while visiting family in Pakistan. After spending the day with my relatives, excitedly discussing the strides being made for women’s rights in Pakistan, it was surreal to learn that those same rights were under threat back home in America. Given the influence of the U.S. on the world stage, I was left wondering whether the aftermath of the Court’s decision could have an impact on women in Pakistan, or in other developing nations struggling to advance reproductive healthcare. That question led me to discover that, for decades before pro-life activists even challenged Roe v. Wade in court, the United States has already been keeping abortion inaccessible to millions of desperate people worldwide by using an unlikely tool: foreign aid policy.
