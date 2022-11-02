Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Five Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members sentenced in gruesome 2016 murders
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have received life in prison for their roles in the 2016 kidnappings and murders of two teenage boys in Northern Virginia.
Australia live news update: NSW floods continue with 21 emergency warnings; Canberra police search for missing boy
Several communities in NSW remain on high alert as authorities warn of flood waters moving downstream
WTOP
South Korean military says North Korea fired 4 missiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean military says North Korea fired 4 missiles into sea. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0