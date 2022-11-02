ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Five Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members sentenced in gruesome 2016 murders

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have received life in prison for their roles in the 2016 kidnappings and murders of two teenage boys in Northern Virginia.
WTOP

South Korean military says North Korea fired 4 missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean military says North Korea fired 4 missiles into sea. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

