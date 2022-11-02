Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite - state media
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.
The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.
It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.
