Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite - state media

 3 days ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.

The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.

It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.

Related
Thirteen people killed in Russian nightclub fire

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed when a fire tore through a crowded nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in Polygon - an entertainment venue with a bar, restaurant and large dance floor - after a man shot a flare gun at the ceiling, the TASS news agency said.
Iran tests satellite-carrying rocket - state TV

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a development likely to anger the United States. Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
