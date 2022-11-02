Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
Moretown receives $3,325,000 grant for village wastewater
Moretown is one of 13 villages in Vermont to receive funding from the state’s Village Water and Wastewater Initiative – to the tune of $3,325,000. Eleven Vermont villages received wastewater grants and one received a grant for drinking water. The state’s Village Water and Wastewater Initiative (VWWWI) is...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
WCAX
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it’s Ellen Bruneau. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor. Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new...
mynbc5.com
Schools from across Vermont gather for the Governor's School Safety Conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday in South Burlington, Gov. Phil Scott hosted the annual 2022 Governor’s School Safety Conference. This year's theme was violence prevention. Everybody from district superintendents to public safety officers were in attendance to learn how to make their schools safer. "It all comes down...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield Conservation Commission knotweed debrief on Thursday
This past summer, the Waitsfield Conservation Commission led ongoing efforts to manage invasive Japanese knotweed along the Mad River in Waitsfield, in partnership with the Warren Conservation Commission’s efforts in the neighboring town. The two towns shared five University of Vermont interns throughout the summer and both groups met weekly to work along the river cutting, digging, mowing and smothering knotweed. Community members also volunteered to “adopt” sections of the riverway to manage themselves. Volunteers and the interns logged a total of 1,022 hours managing knotweed in Waitsfield during the summer.
Vermont officials investigating bear attack
This is the second bear attack reported in Vermont this year.
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
Vermont man convicted of killing wife with meat cleaver, injuring mother-in-law
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was convicted on Thursday of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law five years ago. Aita Gurung was convicted by a jury Thursday for first-degree murder for killing his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, 32, and attempted second-degree murder for an attack on his mother-in-law in Burlington, Vermont, in October 2017, the attorney general’s office said, according to The Associated Press.
WCAX
Vt. research trials underway on Lyme disease vaccine
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 3 hours ago. Vermont’s new...
WCAX
Burlington zoning changes aimed at solving housing shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just a .5 percent vacancy rate, the city of Burlington is looking to add more housing, and they’re looking at changing zoning rules to make it happen. It’s called “missing middle” housing. It’s not middle-income but rather the types of homes that are in-between...
VTDigger
Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington
In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
The Valley Reporter
Critical need for community wastewater outlined
“Any infrastructure is not sexy, costs a lot of money and takes a long time to build. But without we’re hamstrung,” noted Waitsfield Select Board member Chach Curtis at an October 26 meeting on the feasibility of developing community wastewater for Waitsfield. Curtis, who is also a member...
University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities
Tropical Storm Irene showed how vulnerable the homes are to flooding. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
Burlington police should have 12 dispatchers. They have half that many.
"It's not a challenge I'm certain we're going to be able to overcome," Acting BPD Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
