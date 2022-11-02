This past summer, the Waitsfield Conservation Commission led ongoing efforts to manage invasive Japanese knotweed along the Mad River in Waitsfield, in partnership with the Warren Conservation Commission’s efforts in the neighboring town. The two towns shared five University of Vermont interns throughout the summer and both groups met weekly to work along the river cutting, digging, mowing and smothering knotweed. Community members also volunteered to “adopt” sections of the riverway to manage themselves. Volunteers and the interns logged a total of 1,022 hours managing knotweed in Waitsfield during the summer.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO