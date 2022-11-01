Read full article on original website
Megafires in the Arctic? Global warming driving massive increase in fires in frozen regions
MADRID, Spain — Global warming is driving an exponential increase in megafires across the Arctic, new research warns. In 2020, fires destroyed an area almost as large as Belgium, with recent fire rates in the Siberian Arctic exceeding those of the last four decades. The number of fires was seven times higher than the average since 1982, according to the study.
