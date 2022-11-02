ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

It was billed as a magical mash-up between Gossip Girl and Harry Potter when it first hit Netflix at the beginning of 2021. Not to mention fans were quick to rave about the show’s second season - which landed on the streaming service in September - but despite all the love, Fate: The Winx Saga has been binned by Netflix.
Starbucks confirms when new Christmas menu will finally land in stores

Is it still too early to start thinking about Christmas? Not if you're asking Starbucks!. Pumpkin Spice Latte season has been and gone, and now it's time to roll out the beloved Christmas menu, including two brand new festive drinks, a range of new treats, and a colour-changing reusable cup.
Kim Kardashian turned up to event dressed up but it wasn't a costume party

Kim Kardashian brought everyone's worst nightmare to life when she showed up dressed in character to an event that absolutely was not a costume party. To be fair to Kim, if you're invited to a party which falls on the same weekend as Halloween, you'd probably expect it to be a themed party full of attendees dressed up as various characters and horrifying sights.
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong

It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s

A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.
Mum trolled for letting dog supervise children whilst they play in the garden

A mum has been trolled online after she revealed she allows her children to play in the front garden - supervised by none other than the family dog. In a video, Stephy Noonan from Central Maine, US, explained to followers that her three children of ages two and five, often play happily in the garden, alongside their dog who could be seen watching closeby in the clip.
First look at Disney's Disenchanted sees Amy Adams become evil stepmother

The first trailer for Disenchanted – the hotly anticipated sequel to Enchanted – has finally dropped and something is definitely different about the once eternally optimistic Giselle... Feast your eyes on the trailer below:. The film reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James...
Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'

Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
New trailer for Avatar 2 just dropped

A new trailer for Avatar 2 has dropped and fans are completely losing it. There's a lot we want to forget about 2009, we had just started year seven, everyone was wearing luminous glasses, and we had to wait 30 minutes to download a song onto our Sony Ericsson. The...
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

