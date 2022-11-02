Read full article on original website
WCTV
Severe drought taking hold in the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to severe are currently ongoing in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The lack of substantial rainfall has taken a toll on our thirsty lawns and farms. The lack of rainfall recorded at TLH is staggering; only a mere 0.22...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 5
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated showers later today, mostly confined to the I-75 corridor. There is a slightly better chance for a few showers on Sunday. The easterly sea...
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
