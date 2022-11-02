ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Severe drought taking hold in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to severe are currently ongoing in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The lack of substantial rainfall has taken a toll on our thirsty lawns and farms. The lack of rainfall recorded at TLH is staggering; only a mere 0.22...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated showers later today, mostly confined to the I-75 corridor. There is a slightly better chance for a few showers on Sunday. The easterly sea...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy