The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass
Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
Spend a full day visiting Vinh Hy Bay, which is known as one of the four most beautiful bays in Vietnam
Not only listed by tourists in the list of the 4 most beautiful bays in the country, but Vinh Hy Bay also owns a beach road that makes many people fall in love with its unspoiled beauty. Vinh Hy Bay is always ranked in the list of the most beautiful...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
A-10 Warthogs Are Operating From A Tent Village In Palau
USAFA-10Cs in Palau reflect a push to confront threats to bases from China and how the Warthog community wants to be part of the solution.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world
Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.
New images show China is arming artificial islands in disputed South China Sea
China has been flexing its muscle in the South China Sea region that it claims as its own. Apart from deploying its navy and aircraft, it has also begun arming existing islands in the region and building up artificial ones to meet its strategic requirement. Photographer Ezra Acayan flew close to these structures to learn more about what was happening on the ground, The Drive reported.
Let your soul ‘chill’ with the peaceful and picturesque H’Mong village in Van Ho
Coming to Hua Tat is coming to a time of enjoying the peace and being closer to nature. Running along National Highway 6 in the area of Van Ho commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, between a long boulevard on one side and a high mountain on the other, there is a village quietly nestled in the middle, peaceful. and fresh as a picture.
Only 1km from the Lung Cu flagpole, there is a cultural village known as a fairy village in Ha Giang
The village with the special name Lo Lo Chai is known as the fairy village at the top of the country because of its idyllic and rustic beauty, but no less poetic than in the comics. When asked about Ha Giang tourism, most tourists will answer that the most famous...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
Hundred-year-old rose garden in Nghe An attracts young people
No need to go to Da Lat, visitors can still visit and check in a series of beautiful photos in the hundred-year-old rose gardens in the mountainous Nam Dan district (Nghe An province). Nam Anh commune is considered the “capital” of growing persimmons for a long time, with the largest...
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
16 International Travel Destinations To Satisfy Your Itchy Feet
While local visits or BFF road trips might keep your urge to travel at bay on most days, if you can't help but daydream about faraway lands every waking hour only for foreign scenery to fill your head at night, your wanderlust and you might be overdue for a much bigger trip to international destinations.
Piles of churros and carnitas costra de queso: What a travel writer eats in Mexico City
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. I first visited Mexico City just after I got engaged to my wife. We had such an amazing time that it has permanently stayed on our list of future cities to visit. When a trip to Peru fell through the day before we were leaving, we bought tickets to Mexico City without hesitation. We had no plan, hotel, or reservations, but we were excited and thrilled to be back. Here are some of the best things we did with no planning or preparation.
Three Chinese Artifacts Worth $77 M. Broken at Taiwanese Museum
A bowl, teacup, and plate from the Ming and Qing dynasties worth £66 million ($77 million) were broken in three separate incidents at Taiwan’s National Palace Museum over the past 18 months. These incidents were previously undisclosed, and only came to light last week following questioning from a Taiwanese legislator. On Friday, Taiwan’s opposition legislator Chen I-shin claimed he received a tip that the museum director Wu Mi-cha instructed staff to cover up the incidents and to treat all paperwork as classified. “We have absolutely not hidden anything about this,” Wu said at a press conference, according to the Guardian. Wu and the...
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
10 popular hotels in Sapa
Agoda chooses the 10 most booked hotels and resorts in 2022, as a suggestion for travelers to choose where to stay when Sapa is in a beautiful season. The world’s largest online booking platform Agoda is announcing the most booked hotels in each tourist destination of each country. The 10 hotels in Sapa below are arranged in random order, announced at a time when Sapa is in the beautiful season of the year when it is dry and not too cold. This is a suggestion for visitors in the next trip.
