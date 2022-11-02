Read full article on original website
Related
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
BBC
Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction
That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep
Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC
Pickford in 'top bracket of goalkeeper' in the world - Lampard
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in the "top bracket of goalkeeper in the world", says boss Frank Lampard. The Toffees have conceded just 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any club outside the top four. "He’s playing at a high level - as he...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi
Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
Soccer-Stop asking players to be face of World Cup protests, says Klopp
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Players and managers must not be repeatedly asked to stand up for migrant workers and human rights issues in Qatar as nothing was done when the country was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League: How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League fields are complete for the playoff rounds and knockout rounds. Arsenal is through to the Europa League knockout round draw while Manchester United will have to go the playoff route, where the Red Devils could draw any of the third place teams from the recently-concluded Champions League group stage.
BBC
World Cup: Addo-Carr stars as Australia beat Lebanon - watch, listen & text
We're bringing this live text to a close but be sure to join us for a super Saturday of rugby league tomorrow. We start with England's women against Canada in their second group match at 12:00 GMT, before our attention turns to the men taking on Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final at 14:30 GMT.
BBC
The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families
The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...
Comments / 0