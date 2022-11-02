ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins

Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction

That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep

Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
P﻿ickford in 'top bracket of goalkeeper' in the world - Lampard

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is in the "top bracket of goalkeeper in the world", says boss Frank Lampard. T﻿he Toffees have conceded just 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any club outside the top four. "He’s playing at a high level - as he...
Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League: How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League fields are complete for the playoff rounds and knockout rounds. Arsenal is through to the Europa League knockout round draw while Manchester United will have to go the playoff route, where the Red Devils could draw any of the third place teams from the recently-concluded Champions League group stage.
World Cup: Addo-Carr stars as Australia beat Lebanon - watch, listen & text

We're bringing this live text to a close but be sure to join us for a super Saturday of rugby league tomorrow. We start with England's women against Canada in their second group match at 12:00 GMT, before our attention turns to the men taking on Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final at 14:30 GMT.
The Atomics: The early days of Scotland's first nuclear families

The Dounreay nuclear power plant opened on the craggy shores of the north Caithness coast in the late 1950s. Its golf ball-shaped reactor building became a landmark in a landscape of farms, peat bogs and beaches. In the following decades, thousands of people were attracted to the area by the...

