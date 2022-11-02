ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
TUCSON, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ

Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Marana’s infrastructure covered at luncheon

The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell. “The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,”...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Concern over political violence hangs over the 2020 midterm election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If the aftermath of the 2020 election is any indication, then the prospect of some violence before, during or after this election cycle is very real. The concern is so high amongst LULAC, the League of United Latin America Citizens, that it has opened...
TUCSON, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck

The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE

