Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ
Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
Pima County: Only three of nine constable positions currently filled
A shortage of constables is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana’s infrastructure covered at luncheon
The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell. “The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,”...
Poll observers needed for rural areas in Pima County, travel stipend approved
The midterm election is just days away and county leaders are hoping they can get more observers for democrats and republicans at rural voting centers.
KOLD-TV
Concern over political violence hangs over the 2020 midterm election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If the aftermath of the 2020 election is any indication, then the prospect of some violence before, during or after this election cycle is very real. The concern is so high amongst LULAC, the League of United Latin America Citizens, that it has opened...
azdot.gov
ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona
TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Ballot processing begins in Pima County for those who voted early
Election Day is on Nov. 8, but in Arizona, millions of people have already voted via early voting, and workers are processing those ballots. Reporter Austin Westfall has more.
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
Tucson Fire responds to Speedway building fire Wednesday
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana
Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana, off Sandario Road near I-10.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office reacts to scrutiny in UA shooting case
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s office is responding to criticism after the office chose not to pursue charges against former student Murad Dervish for the alleged threats police say he was making to professors at the University of Arizona. A new report gives more...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
