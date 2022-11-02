Read full article on original website
Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Mesa football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 18:45:00.
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Arizona Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Utah Utes since Nov. 14 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wildcats and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
'Absolutely ridiculous': Arizona county mulling ballot hand-counts rejects effort
FLORENCE, Pinal County — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no...
Yardbarker
No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State
No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core as it opens the season Monday night against Nicholls State in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats have returning starters in point guard Kerr Kriisa and power forward Azuolas Tubelis, and two...
Eastern Progress
Win and they're in? Wildcats face ASU with chance to boost NCAA Tournament resume
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team will load up the bus on Friday and make the two-hour voyage to Tempe. Their opponent: ASU. And while the in-state rivalry match is always a focal point for the two teams, this year's matchup carries a little more weight. Both teams are vying for...
Pima County: Only three of nine constable positions currently filled
A shortage of constables is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
azdot.gov
ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona
TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana’s infrastructure covered at luncheon
The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell. “The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,”...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season
What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season. Ware...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Poll observers needed for rural areas in Pima County, travel stipend approved
The midterm election is just days away and county leaders are hoping they can get more observers for democrats and republicans at rural voting centers.
KOLD-TV
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball wins exhibition but loses Cate Reese
Arizona forward Cate Reese looked ready to go. She had the Wildcats’ first two points on an offensive rebound and putback, then she ran down the court to defend Cal State Los Angeles. Seconds later she was on the ground in pain where she stayed for several minutes. “So...
