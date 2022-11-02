ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOLD-TV

University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
TUCSON, AZ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State

No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core as it opens the season Monday night against Nicholls State in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats have returning starters in point guard Kerr Kriisa and power forward Azuolas Tubelis, and two...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Marana’s infrastructure covered at luncheon

The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell. “The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,”...
MARANA, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season

What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season. Ware...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
MARANA, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball wins exhibition but loses Cate Reese

Arizona forward Cate Reese looked ready to go. She had the Wildcats’ first two points on an offensive rebound and putback, then she ran down the court to defend Cal State Los Angeles. Seconds later she was on the ground in pain where she stayed for several minutes. “So...
TUCSON, AZ

