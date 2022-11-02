Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with First Degree Murder. 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.
cbs2iowa.com
Sumner man faces murder charges after deadly house fire in Waterloo
59 year old John Spooner is now being charged with murder after a deadly house fire in Waterloo. Spooner was already facing arson charges after police say he set a home on fire in the 300 block of E 2nd Street back on August 19th. A criminal complaint says witnesses...
Corydon Times-Republican
Chase, Crash, Sycamore St., Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver to MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. The chase started around noon in the downtown area and headed down Sycamore Street. In the 1900 block of Sycamore, the fleeing vehicle drove into a yard and struck a tree.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues over arrest at hospital following mass shooting
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is taking the city to court over police conduct at a local hospital following a mass shooting at a private club. Waterloo police slammed Sincere Jones to the ground and detained her, alleging she was interfering with an arrest during a chaotic scene at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Sept. 26, 2020.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
1650thefan.com
Man Charged with August Arson Fire Now Charged with Murder
A former Sumner man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with first degree murder. On August 19th, 59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by officers after they responded to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately after the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discarded the gas can. The home’s owner, 60-year old Tony Grider, was found dead in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
KCRG.com
Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon. In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
kwayradio.com
CF Woman Arrested with Drugs
A Cedar Falls woman was arrested by Independence Police after drugs were found during a traffic stop, according to KWWL. Britni Wright was pulled over just after 10:00 p.m. last Thursday for an equipment violation. A K9 unit was brought in to search the vehicle. That search discovered more than 43 grams of cocaine, more than six grams of marijuana, 19 tabs of Hydrocodone, and one and a half tabs of ecstasy. Wright was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls woman arrested for drug offenses and child endangerment
Independence, Iowa — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Independence Police arrested Britni Wright of Cedar Falls for drug offenses and child endangerment. Around 10:10pm, Britni was stopped for an equipment violation near the intersection of 4th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. A K9 was called to assist on...
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
1650thefan.com
Animals Rescued from Cedar Falls Residence
Cedar Falls Public Safety and Code Enforcement officers rescued several neglected animals from a residence on Wednesday. A search warrant was executed at 1206 W. 10th Street regarding an animal neglect investigation. 8 cats, 7 dogs, 7 rabbits, and 1 guinea pig were all rescued from the residence due to unsafe conditions. The animals are in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff. No charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing. Waterloo Animal Control and the Cedar Bend Humane Society also assisted in the rescue effort.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATE: Driver from Hickory House crash, fire left the scene
WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over the weekend. Investigators believe the crash severed a natural gas line at the Hickory House, 315 Park Road, on Sunday morning. The roof collapsed in the blast and resulting fire, and building is described as a total loss.
