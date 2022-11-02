Read full article on original website
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
The Sandman Renewed at Netflix
Despite conflicting reports and deleted tweets, it appears Netflix has renewed Sandman for another installment. According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed The Sandman, ensuring Neil Gaiman's DC comic will continue with more stories. The renewal was accidentally leaked by DC's official Twitter account before it was deleted. The now-deleted tweet...
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Making a Marvel or DC Movie: 'I'm Not a Hired Hand'
Famed director Quentin Tarantino has shared that he has no interest in making a Marvel or DC movie as he is "not a hired hand." Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his new book Cinema Speculation, the director behind such films as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many more, made it clear that he is not interested in jumping into the world of superheroes.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - November 2022
It's November. You know what that means. Completely ignore Thanksgiving and bust out those Christmas decorations and cover your home in holiday cheer before you cozy up next to a fire to relive your childhood while Tim Allen reprises his iconic role in The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus. And if that's not enough nostalgia for you, why not check out the brand new comedy series Blockbuster, where comedian Randall Park works at the last remaining store of the once bustling video rental chain.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 - Release Date and Details
With Modern Warfare 2 officially launched, players are excitedly awaiting the launch of Season 1, alongside the debut of Warzone 2.0. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date of MW2 Season 1, what the new Season contains, and more!. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Release Date.
SIGNALIS is the Survival Horror Revival We Needed
Looking around gaming twitter these days, it’s not uncommon to come across the sentiment that “survival horror is back.” These tweets often point to upcoming remakes of Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2 as well as to The Callisto Protocol which, while not a remake, is very much a spiritual successor to Dead Space. While I’m all for these games modernising survival horror elements for current-gen sensibilities, I can’t help but feel like something was lost in translation. There was a weird, ineffable appeal in the jank of those old PSone-era titles that made them feel creepy in a way modern games can never feel.
Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest
The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
