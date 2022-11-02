ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Daily

Dwight Howard speaks on how Lakers fans treated him while discussing L.A.’s hate for Russell Westbrook

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard gave his thoughts on how Lakers fans have treated Russell Westbrook and how the guard should handle it going forward. Howard, who is a polarizing figure in Lakers history, mainly for the struggles during his first stint with the team, explained how the fan base put him through the “ringer,” but he realized it was because of their passion for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision

WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

