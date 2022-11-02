Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Dwight Howard speaks on how Lakers fans treated him while discussing L.A.’s hate for Russell Westbrook
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard gave his thoughts on how Lakers fans have treated Russell Westbrook and how the guard should handle it going forward. Howard, who is a polarizing figure in Lakers history, mainly for the struggles during his first stint with the team, explained how the fan base put him through the “ringer,” but he realized it was because of their passion for the team.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"
Russell Westbrook gets showered in praise after terrific game in win over Pelicans.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Nick Young Calls Out Three Lakers Players Because Of Russell Westbrook
Nick Young took a shot at the media for Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves starting over Russell Westbrook.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a career-best year in assists and he attributes that to playing with dynamic bigs like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore
Steve Kerr blames Allen Iverson for making referees overlook carry violations.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers success will largely depend on LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking the floor.
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
Draymond Green once tackled Kevin Porter Jr in order to stop the play after he failed to get possession for the Warriors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Nuggets’ heartfelt gift to Nikola Jokic after breaking Wilt Chamberlain record
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players the league has ever seen, possessing a rare blend of sublime touch around the hoop, all-world playmaking, and a sweet shooting stoke from the perimeter all the while being a 6’11 behemoth. There’s a reason he’s been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons.
Comments / 0