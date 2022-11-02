The University of Toledo is ranked among the top universities in the world by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Global Universities rankings. In its newly released list that focuses on institutions that prioritize academic research, UToledo is one of only 280 U.S. schools ranked and achieved an international ranking of No. 1,002 out of more than 2,000 universities from more than 90 countries.

