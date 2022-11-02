Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
University Women’s Commission Sesquicentennial Luncheon Nov. 10
The University Women’s Commission’s fall 2022 Membership Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Savage Arena in the Grogan Room. The one-hour event begins at noon and will feature guest speaker Barbara Floyd, professor emerita of library administration and retired university archivist, and author of the recently published “An Institution for the Promoting of Knowledge: The University of Toledo at 150.”
utoledo.edu
Nov. 5 Toledo Zoo Immersion Excursion Part of National Career Development Month
Approximately 30 students from the Jesup Scott Honors College will take an immersion excursion to the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium Nov. 5 for National Career Development Month. A collaboration between UToledo Career Services, Jesup Scott Honors College and the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, the event is an on-site and behind-the-scenes excursion to help students explore their careers.
utoledo.edu
Ph.D. Student Pursues Passion After Stint in Police Department Following Brother’s Death
Chitranjan Greer-Travis has traveled down many paths in his career, but all have one common goal: serving others. After the sudden on-duty death of his brother, a Detroit Police sergeant, Greer-Travis joined the Detroit Police Department in his honor. He served for five years and wore the same badge number as his brother and father, a 35-year veteran of the police department.
utoledo.edu
Carlson Library Hosting ‘Human Library’ Nov. 9
The Carlson Library will host a ‘Human Library’ in the Main Event Space on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is a collaboration between The University of Toledo Libraries, the Center for International Studies and Programs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Office of Multicultural Student Success.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Honors Area Veterans Nov. 11 With Annual Appreciation Event
The Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair, UToledo’s annual event to support area veterans, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Savage Arena. Kicking off at 8 a.m., the free event, now in its 18th year, is open to all current and former military members and their families. Along with breakfast, resources also will be available to connect individuals with military-specific community organizations.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Ranked One of World’s Best Universities
The University of Toledo is ranked among the top universities in the world by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Global Universities rankings. In its newly released list that focuses on institutions that prioritize academic research, UToledo is one of only 280 U.S. schools ranked and achieved an international ranking of No. 1,002 out of more than 2,000 universities from more than 90 countries.
utoledo.edu
Donors Needed for Nov. 10 UToledo ROTC-Red Cross Blood Drive
The University of Toledo ROTC is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Thursday, Nov. 10, blood drive. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Health Education Center gym on Main Campus. To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website and enter the sponsor...
utoledo.edu
UTMC Family Medicine Specialist Clears the Waters on Proper Hydration
With water making up at least half of our overall body weight, it’s probably no surprise that staying hydrated is important for overall health. But do you really need the oft-cited eight glasses of water a day? And how often should you be going to the bathroom?. In the...
