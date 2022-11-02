Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchangeMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
DougCo to honor veterans at formal eventNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
As Colorado Springs restaurants add inflation fees, some customers push back
Next time you dine out, you may notice something new on the bill: an inflation fee. Restaurants across Colorado Springs and the state are adding the fees to customers' bills or raising their menu prices as they try to survive amid crippling operating costs. "Restaurant margins are incredibly narrow in...
Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side
The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo
A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Woman found dead after shooting in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened late Thursday, Nov. 4 near Old Colorado City, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue about an urgent call for service. Officers found a dead woman […]
Historic House Race in Southeast Colorado Springs
Election day is fast approaching and one Colorado Springs House race marks a historic moment for Colorado. The bid for House District 17(HD17) represents the only election across the state where two Black women are running against one another for a seat in the House of Representatives. The winner will be the first Black woman to hold this seat.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
