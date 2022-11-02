NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday said defenseman Mitchell Miller is not currently eligible to play in the league. Miller, a Sylvania native, signed a contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday. Miller signed an entry-level contract and is slated to begin the season with Boston's American Hockey League affiliate in Providence. The 20-year-old continues to be embroiled in controversy over a bullying incident in which he was involved while in middle school. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced their rights to him after the organization met criticism when the bullying incident that happened in 2016 came to light.

BOSTON, MA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO