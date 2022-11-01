Read full article on original website
Related
wallawallawa.gov
Recap of Nov. 2, 2022, City Council meeting
Recap of Wednesday's City Council regular meeting. (Times shown indicate when an item starts in the recording.) Manufactured home park zoning update (with response from Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain); development process;. Active Agenda. 👍 Resolution 2022-117: (11:09) Authorizes a grant agreement with the Washington State Department of Ecology for...
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
nbcrightnow.com
Work to close Wiser Parkway in Kennewick on November, 7
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Wiser Parkway in Kennewick will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, for road work. According to a Benton County social media post, the Parkway will be closed from Badger Road to Wiser Loop for traffic marking and maintenance/repairs. Detours will be in place during...
Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show returns to Pasco for 27th year
PASCO, Wash. — The Halloween decorations are starting to come down to make way for the colored lights, wreaths, garlands and trees that signify the arrival of the Christmas season. With just over seven weeks until the holiday, the Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is providing an opportunity to get a head start this weekend. This will be...
Teacher challenges 3-term Pasco incumbent in the hottest of 3 school races
“School board decisions often have ripple effects that go all the way down to the classroom level.”
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
goodfruit.com
Reaching the next level on Red Mountain
Growing up on Red Mountain in southeast Washington in the 1990s felt like being in the middle of nowhere. JJ and Tyler Williams recall walking home to their grandparents’ house, which also held the original Kiona Vineyards tasting room in the basement, along a dirt road so rough their school bus wouldn’t drive it.
nbcrightnow.com
$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
FOX 11 and 41
The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica
KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Are kids safe on Richland streets? Parents express concerns
RICHLAND, Wash. — Parents, cyclists and community members alike addressed the Richland City Council. This followed after a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler was hit by a car while biking his way home. They were looking to get their streets safer. The parallel roads of George Washington Way and Jadwin Ave., and all of the intersections along the way have been...
Comments / 0