Walla Walla, WA

wallawallawa.gov

Recap of Nov. 2, 2022, City Council meeting

Recap of Wednesday's City Council regular meeting. (Times shown indicate when an item starts in the recording.) Manufactured home park zoning update (with response from Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain); development process;. Active Agenda. 👍 Resolution 2022-117: (11:09) Authorizes a grant agreement with the Washington State Department of Ecology for...
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone

The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Work to close Wiser Parkway in Kennewick on November, 7

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Wiser Parkway in Kennewick will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, for road work. According to a Benton County social media post, the Parkway will be closed from Badger Road to Wiser Loop for traffic marking and maintenance/repairs. Detours will be in place during...
KENNEWICK, WA
goodfruit.com

Reaching the next level on Red Mountain

Growing up on Red Mountain in southeast Washington in the 1990s felt like being in the middle of nowhere. JJ and Tyler Williams recall walking home to their grandparents’ house, which also held the original Kiona Vineyards tasting room in the basement, along a dirt road so rough their school bus wouldn’t drive it.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica

KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Truck stolen from La Grande has been found

LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
LA GRANDE, OR
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA

