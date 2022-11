After reading Matt’s most recent review of our entity, Trainwreck (Oct. 19 Indy), I felt it necessary to defend ourselves to the masses. We appreciate varying opinions; we appreciate constructive criticism and would have appreciated reading a review with substance. The full-page article presented the worst photo and caption ever published. The large colored photo included a discarded napkin and deliberately smashed food. Matt’s review felt more like a high school cyber bully than a local food professional. We are okay not being loved by all, but it would have been appreciated if Matt, could have built on any positives he found during his visit.

