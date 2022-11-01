Read full article on original website
Behind Closed Doors Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Makes It A Point To Call Out Poor Performances In Front Of Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers have built one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. They’ve had three head coaches for a vast majority of its history in the form of Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher , and now, Mike Tomlin . Tomlin has been at the helm as Steelers head coach since 2007. He’s built quite the resume in his tenure, including not having a below-.500 season with the Steelers yet.
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V/status/1588261765598806017. Propelling the offense with...
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday but also did not rule it out.
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Steelers’ Omar Khan Absolutely Swindles Bears By Trading Chase Claypool For 2nd-Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers were more active on November 1st’s trade deadline on Tuesday than they typically are. The big move was trading third-year wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round pick. After dealing star defenders, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, no one expected the Bears to swoop in and steal the 6’4 pass catcher from the Green Bay Packers, who were also willing to deal a second-rounder.
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
Miami Sends Clear Message on Tua
It’s been over two decades since Dan Marino retired and it’s felt like Miami has been spinning its wheels at quarterback ever since. Until now. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, the trade deadline has come and gone and the Dolphins were aggressive. Trading their only first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as RB Chase Edmonds to Denver, they landed a big fish (pun not intended) in OLB Bradley Chubb.
"The sauce of championships": Steve Young compares 49ers' Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL
The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
