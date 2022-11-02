Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Springs Independent
COS mayoral candidates file campaign finance reports, Mobolade still leads
A political newcomer in the Colorado Springs mayoral race continues to outpace other contenders in fundraising for the April 2023 contest, according to campaign finance reports filed Nov. 1 for the period from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27. The seat is open, because Mayor John Suthers is barred by term...
Colorado Springs Independent
Civil rights leader in El Paso County dead at 67
When the Indy profiled Henry Allen Jr. a decade ago after he was elected to head the Colorado Springs branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), we quoted him saying, "As long as you believe in the civil rights of all people, you can be a part of the NAACP. It's not based on what the color of your skin is; it's what your belief is."
Colorado Springs Independent
Denver area firefighter sells Ithaka properties to shadow corporation
Properties acquired by a Denver area firefighter running a development company have been sold for $2,075,000 to a corporation that offices in rented space in Downtown Colorado Springs. So continues the saga in which Ithaka Land — a nonprofit that houses the poor — which sold off at least 10...
Colorado Springs Independent
COS councilor cites health concerns in decision not to seek re-election next year
City Councilor Stephannie Fortune said in a release today that she won't seek re-election next year due to serious health considerations. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” Fortune said in the release. “Kent [her husband] and I learned in recent months that I have leukemia, and the cure is treatment and a bone marrow transplant, a very intensive process. The outpouring of support has been incredible, and truly is what sustains us along with our strong faith.
