City Councilor Stephannie Fortune said in a release today that she won't seek re-election next year due to serious health considerations. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” Fortune said in the release. “Kent [her husband] and I learned in recent months that I have leukemia, and the cure is treatment and a bone marrow transplant, a very intensive process. The outpouring of support has been incredible, and truly is what sustains us along with our strong faith.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO