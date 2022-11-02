ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Independent

Civil rights leader in El Paso County dead at 67

When the Indy profiled Henry Allen Jr. a decade ago after he was elected to head the Colorado Springs branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), we quoted him saying, "As long as you believe in the civil rights of all people, you can be a part of the NAACP. It's not based on what the color of your skin is; it's what your belief is."
Colorado Springs Independent

COS councilor cites health concerns in decision not to seek re-election next year

City Councilor Stephannie Fortune said in a release today that she won't seek re-election next year due to serious health considerations. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” Fortune said in the release. “Kent [her husband] and I learned in recent months that I have leukemia, and the cure is treatment and a bone marrow transplant, a very intensive process. The outpouring of support has been incredible, and truly is what sustains us along with our strong faith.
