The Hill

Singer and reality TV star Aaron Carter dead at 34

Singer and reality television star Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34, multiple outlets reported. Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ. The tabloid was the first to report Carter’s death, which was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
