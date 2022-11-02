In a series of rapid changes to the Twitterverse, Elon Musk plans to lay off about 3,700 Twitter employees, or about half of the current workforce, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter. The move comes as an effort to cut costs following Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company. The interim CEO also plans to remove the current work-from-anywhere policy that was put into place at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Remaining employees will be required to report to the Twitter offices, with some exceptions, and Musk plans...

2 DAYS AGO