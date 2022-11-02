Read full article on original website
Twitter locks out 'hundreds' of content-moderation workers. Now only about 15 people have keys to the system ahead of potential midterm disinformation, report says
Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth said the restrictions reduce opportunities for "insider risk" from rogue employees as Elon Musk takes over the company.
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Florida Republicans DeSantis, Gaetz Add Tens Of Thousands Of New Twitter Followers After Musk Moved In
Anyone who doubted that the pre-Elon Twitter had its thumb heavily on the scale for Democrats can stop wondering. It did. Newsweek reported earlier this week that several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of Florida, got a major
Kanye West posts first tweet since Musk acquisition
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted for the first time since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter, sharing a picture of NBA star Kyrie Irving early Thursday morning without any words or captions. The photo was posted hours after Irving and the Brooklyn Nets released a statement pledging...
President Trump Is the Greatest President Ever for Israel and American Jews | Opinion
In recent weeks, we've seen Jew-hatred promoted by rapper and designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), basketball player Kyrie Irving, and the legion of ignorant haters inspired by their bigotry. On a per capita basis, Jews are the victims of more hate crimes in America than any other group; over 10 times as many as Asians or Latinos, more than twice as many as Muslims or African Americans, and 50% more than episodes of violence pertaining to sexual orientation or gender identity.
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company
Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
Elon Musk to Slash 50 Percent of Twitter Staff, Remaining Employees to Return to Office
In a series of rapid changes to the Twitterverse, Elon Musk plans to lay off about 3,700 Twitter employees, or about half of the current workforce, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter. The move comes as an effort to cut costs following Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company. The interim CEO also plans to remove the current work-from-anywhere policy that was put into place at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Remaining employees will be required to report to the Twitter offices, with some exceptions, and Musk plans...
Twitter flags White House tweet crediting Biden for increase in Social Security payments caused by inflation
The White House is giving President Biden credit for a rising in Social Security payments that was actually driven by inflation levels that haven't been seen in decades.
Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk
Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Elon Musk brings Tesla engineers to Twitter who use entirely different programming language
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
Bolsonaro Blinks
After losing to challenger Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva by 51 percent to 49 percent on Sunday night, sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro — who once said the election would end in his death, his arrest, or his victory — stayed quiet for almost 48 hours. Brazilians faced highways clogged with extreme-right protests led by truck drivers as Bolsonaristas alleged fraud, called for military intervention, and awaited some kind of signal from the presidential palace.
Criticizing Elon Musk Will Lead To Your Twitter Account Going Bad? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alleges That's Exactly What Happened To Her
Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
Americans Shouldn't Blame Joe Biden For Inflation, This Economist Says: Look Beyond The Borders
In a poll conducted on Oct. 30 of 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S., 61% of respondents said that President Joe Biden and his policies are "significantly" or "fairly" to blame for the country's 40-year-high inflation rate. Forty-three percent of respondents blamed Biden and his policies significantly for inflation, 18%...
Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards
Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beaten up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury. After three days of struggling to find jurors who didn’t already have...
Pro-Bolsonaro protests dwindle as Brazil handover starts
Brazilian police said Friday they had nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Pro-Bolsonaro protests outside military bases had dwindled in Brasilia Friday morning to just 100 -- while in Sao Paulo there remained about 300 and all had cleared out in Rio de Janeiro, AFP correspondents said.
Trump merger partner Digital World delays shareholder vote again
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm is giving itself more time to get investors to agree to an extension to complete the deal after support fell short again.
