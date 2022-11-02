ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona Semiconductor Ecosystem

Historic funding increases Arizona competitiveness for additional public, private investment. Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams

When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy