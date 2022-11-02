Read full article on original website
Hell on your cell: Arizonans got 50 million campaign robotexts this fall – Cronkite News
It’s not just the elections that are heating up as the campaign season enters the final days – phones are heating up, too, with a torrent of political robocalls and robotexts. Almost 50 million political robotexts were sent to Arizona phones in September and October alone, according to...
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona Semiconductor Ecosystem
Historic funding increases Arizona competitiveness for additional public, private investment. Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading...
After several tries, Prop 211 backers hope to shine a light on ‘dark money’ – Cronkite News
Give $5,000 – or more – to an independent organization that is working to support or oppose that same candidate and you can do so in secret. That doesn’t make sense to Terry Goddard. That’s why Goddard, a former Arizona attorney general, is backing Proposition 211, the...
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
