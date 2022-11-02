Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
prescottenews.com
After several tries, Prop 211 backers hope to shine a light on ‘dark money’ – Cronkite News
Give $5,000 – or more – to an independent organization that is working to support or oppose that same candidate and you can do so in secret. That doesn’t make sense to Terry Goddard. That’s why Goddard, a former Arizona attorney general, is backing Proposition 211, the...
Comments / 0