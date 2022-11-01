Read full article on original website
Related
theatrely.com
Stage Door Speed Round: PARADE’s Gaten Matarazzo
From the Upside Down to New York City Center, Gaten Matarazzo has traveled far and wide for his fans. Thankfully, Theatrely was able to catch him outside the famed Midtown theatre while the Broadway alum was starring as Frankie Epps in Parade for a limited time. The musical, running through...
theatrely.com
ALMOST FAMOUS, Barely There — Review
In another devastating blow to the “West Coast Has Taste” community, the musical Almost Famous has opened on Broadway, after a well-received premiere run in San Diego, to put another nail in that idealistic California coffin. It is a production so dull, with poor direction, ugly sets, uninteresting music, and flat performances, that it really needn’t exist at all.
theatrely.com
Kate Nash’s Next Big Project Is the Epitome of Musical Theatre
Fans of Kate Nash know that the pop star, actress, and songwriter can do pretty much anything she sets her mind to. Her debut album, Made of Bricks, struck a chord with her upbeat melodies and heavy-hearted lyrics. Then, she played the lovable Britannica in GLOW in Netflix, amassing even more fans apart from those who might not know her music.
theatrely.com
EVERYTHING’S FINE Closes After Douglas McGrath’s Sudden Passing
It’s a sad day for the entertainment community. Writer-performer Douglas McGrath, who was starring in Everything’s Fine at the DR2 Theatre Off-Broadway, passed away November 3. He was 64; no cause of death was given. The play followed the writer as he recounted his life as a teenager...
Comments / 0