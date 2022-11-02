Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden spreads the get out the vote message in Arizona where Marky Kelly is in virtual tie with Republican Blake Masters in crucial Senate race and Democrats worry about turnout
Jill Biden urged Democrats to vote, vote, vote as she campaigned with embattled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Saturday as polls show the critical race tightening. Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters is in a virtual tie, polls show, in a contest that could decide which party controls...
New voting laws and state discrepancies leave young voters anxious about their absentee ballots
With new state restrictions and confusion about the mail-in process, young voters are taking new measures to ensure their ballots are counted.
GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
Comments / 0