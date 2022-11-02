Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
prescottenews.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan Altima was travelling southbound on White Spar Road when...
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chino Valley (Chino Valley, AZ)
The Chino Valley Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in an injury of a police officer. The crash occurred along State Route 89, just before 8 a.m.
AZFamily
3 killed in crash on US 93 near Congress; driver tried to pass traffic using wrong lane, DPS says
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people are dead after a crash late Wednesday night on the U.S. 93 about 15 miles north of Wickenburg. DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that one driver was trying to pass traffic in the northbound lanes just...
AZFamily
Jerome man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for assaulting forest service officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Jerome man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after assaulting a federal forest law enforcement officer earlier this year. On Feb. 15, Jonathan Kip Medford, 34, was stopped by a United States Department of Agriculture forest service officer at the Coconino National Forest for a traffic and illegal camping violation. Medford was wanted on a warrant and lied about his name during the stop. The officer tried to detain Medford, but instead of complying, Medford charged at the officer. He caused them to fall to the ground, where a fight broke out. During the struggle, the officer freed himself, and Medford ran away. He was arrested the next day at a home by Jerome police.
KTAR.com
Arizona deputies arrest fugitive accused of murder in New Mexico
PHOENIX – A man wanted for murder in New Mexico was arrested in northern Arizona this week, authorities said. Fabian Archuleta, 39, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Seligman, off Interstate 40 between Kingman and Flagstaff, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
Multivehicle crash closes I-40 eastbound near Parks, Bellemont
PARKS, Ariz. - Up to 17 vehicles are involved in a crash on I-40 near Parks, according to Ponderosa Fire Department.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
theprescotttimes.com
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Emergency Notification System
As promised, we have retired the CodeRed alert system and have something new that we are calling alertYAVAPAI. This system will function much in the same way you are used to – sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms – phone, email and text. Yavapai County residents...
theprescotttimes.com
Crews Treated 275 Acres in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look for...
KSLTV
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
travelness.com
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
prescottenews.com
United Way of Yavapai County Grants Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona with van
Photo: From left to right: Matt Givens (BGCCAZ Chief Operations Officer), Alex Heinemann (BGCCAZ Interim Executive Director), Nina Seim (UWYC Finance and Program Director), Katie Kinon (UWYC Board Treasurer), & Peter Martinez (UWYC Executive Director) Photo taken by. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona (BGCCAZ) provides affordable after-school...
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
