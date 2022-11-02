ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Reader's Digest

Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients

As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
EatingWell

7-Day Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan for Between the Holidays

In the weeks following Thanksgiving through the New Year, the holiday hustle is in full swing. But between all the excitement of gatherings and celebration, everyday life continues—and that includes dinner duty on the "ordinary" days of the week. In this seven-day diabetes-friendly dinner plan, we're prioritizing satisfying comfort food that's quick and easy to make. These recipes require no more than 25 minutes of active time, and most are prepared in just one pan. You'll lean on simple fresh ingredients and lots of pantry staples you likely already have on hand to help keep the grocery trips to a minimum, too.
marthastewart.com

What's for Dinner: Modified Beef Chili, Curried Coconut Chicken, Fish and Chips—and More

Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
EatingWell

ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
restaurantclicks.com

Learn About Traditional Hanukkah Dishes

While Christians celebrate Christmas, Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah. Also known as the festival of lights, Hanukkah is an 8-day-long holiday honoring the Jews’ triumph over the tyrannous forces that outlawed Judaism during the second century BC. The Jewish people reclaimed their temple in Jerusalem, which miraculously stayed illuminated by...
