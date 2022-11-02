Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sneak peek at Elephant Car Wash sign
The Elephant Car Wash sign – the larger of two elephant-themed signs which stood at the former car wash – has had its neon tubes replaced and restored, and is now in storage at MOHAI. This larger sign stood at the north side of the car wash along...
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
lonelyplanet.com
6 things only Seattle locals know
Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
seattlerefined.com
Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023
"But God, does it feel so good" to hear that Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023?. It sure does. The rock band announced their North America tour Friday, which includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on July 24, 2023. The tour, which is coming to 26 cities, will feature special guests Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
Seattle-Area Wine Tasting Room Shutting Down: 'Sad To See Them Go'
The tasting room has been around since 1988.
Crosscut.com
Podcast | What Chief Joseph needed Seattle to hear in 1903
When he arrived in Seattle in 1903, Chief Joseph had a message to deliver and a public interested in hearing it. He had become a kind of celebrity, though the nature of his renown was complicated. A leader of the Wallowa band of the Nez Perce Tribe, Joseph had joined...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced
Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.) Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa) Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry) Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W...
KOMO News
Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma
Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
seattlerefined.com
KOMO's Eric Johnson shows why George's Sausage & Delicatessen continues to thrive
To walk into tiny George's Sausage & Delicatessen on Madison Street in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, is to be transported. All about you are cans and bottles and boxes of groceries and delicacies from far away. There are imported mustards and horseradish's, all different kinds. There are sardines from Latvia...
shorelineareanews.com
Children's book by Shorewood graduate hits #1 on Amazon children's book list
Shoreline native and Shorewood graduate Peet Montzingo is well known for his humorous Tik-Tok videos, many with his mother Vicki. Now he has published a children's book, Little Imperfections, about growing up a tall person in a family of little people. The book has just hit #1 on Amazon's children's...
KOMO News
What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Woodinville, WA
Woodinville is where wine lovers from all over the world gather to taste the best wines in Washington and discover new favorites. The city is part of the Seattle metropolitan area and is situated in King County. It's known for its quiet and rural atmosphere, but it's also home to...
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month
After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend’s South Fork Grandly Opens and Introduces their Supper Club
The last time we spoke to the folks at South Fork in North Bend, they had their ‘Hurry Up Pants’ on for an expected Grand Opening in April. Even though it took a bit longer than expected, South Fork finally had its Grand Opening on October 1st and is now open Thursday through Sunday (check their website for opening and closing times). While I needed to act faster to secure my ticket to opening night (they went fast!) I had a chance to ask co-owner Karin Ayling how that first night went.
Comments / 0