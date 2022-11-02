AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
HOUSTON POLICE ASK FOR INFORMATION ON TAKEOFF'S KILLING

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is certain that somebody knows something about what happened to rapper Takeoff of Migos. Finner says there were at least 40 people at a private party at a bowling alley who may have left in fear when someone opened fire early Tuesday. Takeoff was shot and killed at the age of 28. Finner says Takeoff was “well respected" and he has “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” Finner says police believe at least two firearms were involved. Two other people were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

TAKEOFF, THE CHILL MEMBER OF MIGOS

HOUSTON (AP) - Takeoff was probably the member of Migos with the lowest profile. Offset was the one married to Cardi B, and Quavo was the one who performed with Post Malone and Drake. Both Quavo and Offset released solo albums. In an eerie coincidence, Takeoff recently told the podcast “Drink Champs,” “It’s time to give me my flowers.” He added, “I don’t want them later on when I’m not here.” Takeoff was not even on their biggest hit, “Bad and Boujee.” Quavo once said during an interview that Takeoff was left off because they had to rush out the song.

JIMMY JAM AND TERRY LEWIS, THE FARMERS OF MUSIC

NEW YORK (AP) - Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis believe they are like farmers who give a chef the materials to make art. Jam says when you go to a nice restaurant, you thank the chef for a meal, but without the farmer, the chef has no food to cook. Jam says that’s how he feels about songwriters. Jam and Lewis will be the rare songwriting and producing team who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. They hope the induction raises the profile of the behind-the-scenes people. Jam says the reason they became writers and producers is because they’d look at the labels on records and instantly know who produced and wrote it, but that’s hard to find in the era of downloads and streaming.

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES STADIUM TOUR

NEW YORK (AP) - Like Taylor Swift needs to promote her mega-selling “Midnights” album any MORE -- she’s doing a concert tour of stadiums. Swift will launch her “Eras” tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. Her opening acts will vary by night but include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim (HYM), Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Swift writes on Instagram the tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

KATY PERRY STARS IN LEGO AD BILLUND, Denmark (AP) - Katy Perry will be part of Lego's ad campaign for the holiday season, and she's already realizing what a great decision it is. For one thing. Perry gets to wear a dress made of Legos. For another, kids who appear in the campaign interviewed her, and she loved it so much she wishes all her interviews were done by kids. One asks if she has a favorite spoon. Another asks how many socks she has, and if one in particular is smelly. Find out Perry's answers at Lego.com.

MUSICIANS SET FOR MACY'S PARADE

NEW YORK (AP) - Dionne Warwick, Fitz and the Tantrums and Gloria Estefan will be part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other musicians involved in this year’s parade include Joss Stone, Big Time Rush, Paula Abdul, Sean Paul and Jordin Sparks. NBC will carry the parade live on Nov. 24.

Singer and reality television star Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34, multiple outlets reported. Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ. The tabloid was the first to report Carter’s death, which was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

