AM Prep-Cyber Corner

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
 3 days ago

IN THE NEWS: MUSK'S TWITTER REIGN WILL LIKELY AFFECT RIGHT-LEANING CANDIDATES

NEW YORK (AP) — He isn't running for office. But so far during his tenure as head of Twitter, Elon Musk is making himself a major player in the upcoming midterm elections. While he says he hasn't made major decisions about content on the site, he does seem to be loosening his grip on restrictions that have kept some conservative views on the Twitter sidelines. He has engaged with figures on the right seeking looser constraints — and in some cases, restored their ability to post. Musk has even changed his profile to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” including a photo of himself as a toddler holding a telephone.

IN THE NEWS: EX-APPLE EXEC PLEADS GUILTY IN FRAUD CASE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has pleaded guilty to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years. Federal prosecutors say Dhirendra Prasad has spelled out in a written plea agreement the various schemes he used as a buyer for Apple's Global Service Supply claim. The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Jose, California says Prasad would take kickbacks, inflate invoices, steal parts and cause Apple to pay for items and services it never received. Prasad could face more than 20 years in prison when he's sentenced next March.

ON THE WEB: NEW HYUNDAI RECALL

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Hyundai is again telling owners of some of its cars to park outdoors. The reason? The Korean automaker says some of the vehicles can catch fire, even if their engines are off. The recall affects more than 44,000 of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport models. Hyundai says the SUV's have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short. That, in turn, can cause too much electricity to flow into the computer, increasing the risk of fire. There was a similar recall of 350,000 vehicles in February, but it didn't include these models.

Hyundai site: https://www.hyundai.com

PM Prep-Segue

OPRAH BACKS FETTERMAN IN PA. SENATE RACE, SHUNNING DR. OZ HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has delivered a "November surprise" in the tight battle for who will represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. The former TV show host is throwing her political weight behind Democrat John Fetterman in the hotly contested political battle. In doing so, Winfrey delivers a public slap to Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who she helped launch to stardom two decades ago when he was a regular on her show. Until...
AP News Summary at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:26 a.m. EDT

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The...
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

The story of Twitter's blue checkmarks — a simple verification system that's come to be viewed as an elite status symbol — began with some high-profile impersonations, just as the site began taking off in 2008 and '09. Celebrities who saw their likeness spoofed included Kanye West, now Ye, the basketball star Shaquille O’Neil and the actor Ewan McGregor, who was also impersonated on a wildly popular website called ... MySpace. ...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: False, unfounded claims distort attack on Paul Pelosi CLAIM: The attack was a “Domestic Violence Case in a consensual sexual relationship," and the suspect was found in his underwear...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

