AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: MUSK'S TWITTER REIGN WILL LIKELY AFFECT RIGHT-LEANING CANDIDATES

NEW YORK (AP) — He isn't running for office. But so far during his tenure as head of Twitter, Elon Musk is making himself a major player in the upcoming midterm elections. While he says he hasn't made major decisions about content on the site, he does seem to be loosening his grip on restrictions that have kept some conservative views on the Twitter sidelines. He has engaged with figures on the right seeking looser constraints — and in some cases, restored their ability to post. Musk has even changed his profile to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” including a photo of himself as a toddler holding a telephone.

IN THE NEWS: EX-APPLE EXEC PLEADS GUILTY IN FRAUD CASE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has pleaded guilty to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years. Federal prosecutors say Dhirendra Prasad has spelled out in a written plea agreement the various schemes he used as a buyer for Apple's Global Service Supply claim. The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Jose, California says Prasad would take kickbacks, inflate invoices, steal parts and cause Apple to pay for items and services it never received. Prasad could face more than 20 years in prison when he's sentenced next March.

ON THE WEB: NEW HYUNDAI RECALL

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Hyundai is again telling owners of some of its cars to park outdoors. The reason? The Korean automaker says some of the vehicles can catch fire, even if their engines are off. The recall affects more than 44,000 of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport models. Hyundai says the SUV's have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short. That, in turn, can cause too much electricity to flow into the computer, increasing the risk of fire. There was a similar recall of 350,000 vehicles in February, but it didn't include these models.

___

Online:

Hyundai site: https://www.hyundai.com