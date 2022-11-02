AM Prep-Kickers

ASTROS PITCHER VERLANDER GIVES PHILLY FANS A THUMBS UP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the battle over raised fingers, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has drawn even. He got a lot of attention Monday when a video clip showed him flipping off a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans. While that got a lot coverage, Verlander says it was all in fun. He proved that yesterday when he approached some Phillies fans in the same spot and signed autographs. The fans seemed in a forgiving mood. One shouted, “You're the best,” while a woman in a Phils shirt joked with Verlander as he autographed her baseball. After that, they posed for a photo, with both flashing their middle fingers at the camera. They then flipped the script, showing a more friendly-looking thumbs-up in the second shot.

PHILLIES PITCHER ROCKED IN GAME 3 START

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Usually a pro athlete wouldn't mind helping set a record. But in this case, not so much. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. got strafed for five home runs during yesterday's 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up the dingers in a five-inning span. That ties the mark for most homers in a game — and goes into the record books as one of the worst starts in World Series history. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins cleared the fences with blasts that totaled 1,950 feet in length. The Phils lead the best of seven series 2-1.