ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AM Prep-Kickers

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

ASTROS PITCHER VERLANDER GIVES PHILLY FANS A THUMBS UP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the battle over raised fingers, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has drawn even. He got a lot of attention Monday when a video clip showed him flipping off a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans. While that got a lot coverage, Verlander says it was all in fun. He proved that yesterday when he approached some Phillies fans in the same spot and signed autographs. The fans seemed in a forgiving mood. One shouted, “You're the best,” while a woman in a Phils shirt joked with Verlander as he autographed her baseball. After that, they posed for a photo, with both flashing their middle fingers at the camera. They then flipped the script, showing a more friendly-looking thumbs-up in the second shot.

PHILLIES PITCHER ROCKED IN GAME 3 START

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Usually a pro athlete wouldn't mind helping set a record. But in this case, not so much. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. got strafed for five home runs during yesterday's 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up the dingers in a five-inning span. That ties the mark for most homers in a game — and goes into the record books as one of the worst starts in World Series history. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins cleared the fences with blasts that totaled 1,950 feet in length. The Phils lead the best of seven series 2-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn't let them catch up. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Leader Telegram

Phillies' Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long was summoned to George Steinbrenner’s office. “You want to tell me what’s going on with Jason Giambi?” the New York Yankees owner thundered. “I said, ‘Boss, I like his swings.’” “He’s hitting .180,” Steinbrenner snapped at the rookie coach, Long recalled. “If you don’t get his average above .200 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:42 a.m. EDT

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Today in Sports History-MLB holds its first free agent draft

Nov. 4 1934 — The Detroit Lions rush for an NFL-record 426 yards in a 40-7 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only bright spot for the Pirates is scoring the first touchdown against Detroit this season, ending the Lions’ shutout streak at seven games. 1951 — The U.S. wins six of eight singles matches and ties another to win the Ryder Cup 9½-2½ over Britain at Pinehurst in North...
MINNESOTA STATE
Leader Telegram

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: False, unfounded claims distort attack on Paul Pelosi CLAIM: The attack was a “Domestic Violence Case in a consensual sexual relationship," and the suspect was found in his underwear...
SAN JOSE, CA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
650
Followers
8K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy