Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Boys' Water Polo at Beyer Playoffs (11/4/22)
Bret Harte boys' water polo lost to Beyer in the first round of the D3 playoffs on Nov. 4 in Modesto. Photos by Guy Dossi.
KCRA.com
High School Playbook Recap: Playoffs Week 1 highlights and scores
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These are highlights from week one of High School Playbook playoffs for the 2022 football season. See below for more scores and highlights from games. App users, click here.
Roseville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Golden Valley High School - Merced football team will have a game with Woodcreek High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KCRA.com
Amador County Unified: Canceling varsity football team season 'right thing to do' after inappropriate group chat surfaced
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Amador County Unified School District officials said it was justified in suspending a varsity football team and canceling their season after an inappropriate group chat surfaced online. Previous coverage in the video player above. "The nature of the thread was disturbing and inappropriate with content...
Amador High varsity football: Investigation into "highly inappropriate" chat thread clears coach, athletic director, some players
SUTTER CREEK — The Amador County Unified School district announced this week that some players and staff of the Amador High varsity football team have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread."Among those cleared for return to the classroom were Coach Matt Kantack and Athletic Director Kaleb Cagle. The district said in a news release Wednesday that neither had any advanced knowledge of the group chat. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones. The district said that, based on the information provided during the investigation, the move to cancel the team's season in September was necessary and "the right thing to do in this case."It is unclear how many students were involved, but the district said there wouldn't be enough players allowed to field a team this year. The district's investigation will be submitted to the school board later this month.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Toyon vs. Jackson 8th Grade Girls' Basketball (11/2/22)
Toyon beat Jackson 33-20 in the championship game of the AMA Tournament on Nov. 2 in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Avery holds on to beat Mark Twain to capture 7th grade championship at AMA tourney
The Avery Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball team held off a late comeback bid by Mark Twain to capture the championship in the 47th annual AMA Girls’ Basketball Tournament in the seventh-grade division on Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp. Avery played outstanding defense in the opening quarter...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Councilmember Scott Alvord says recent interview with Matthew Oliver was 'doctored'
Scott Alvord, a Roseville City Councilmember, said he recently received evidence that Matthew Oliver, a local restaurant owner, doctored the last video interview they had together. The two sat down in January 2022 for Oliver’s visual podcast, “House of Oliver,” to talk about business and politics. Alvord, who is also...
mymotherlode.com
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power. They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.
CBS News
Mysterious light shines in Sacramento sky
An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. Did you see it, too?
"No easy way about it": Auburn school district forced to close doors to 2 campuses
AUBURN — Schools in Auburn will be closing their doors as Placer County is forcing the Auburn Union School District to consolidate its five campuses down to three after financial projections show the district won't last if money can't be saved.Students and teachers walked out of Rock Creek Elementary Thursday afternoon. Some told us they can't imagine what it would be like to never walk through these doors again.It's a future this school is facing. A dedicated teacher there calls her classroom home."This is a really tightknit family," teacher Rachel Barrios said.For 23 years, Barrios has taught at Rock Creek...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
mymotherlode.com
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
mymotherlode.com
Update: Highway 4 Traffic Alert In Calaveras County
Update at 3:50 p.m.: The CHP reports the semi wreckage has been cleared from Highway 4 near the Pool Station Road intersection between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the crash can be viewed below. Update at 1:30 p.m.:...
adventuremomblog.com
3 Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit (Only 1+ Hour From Yosemite NP)
If you’re roadtripping to Yosemite National Park there are a few Gold Rush towns in California worth visiting along the way. I’m sharing more about the top things to do in Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia, including great local places to eat and drink. My husband and I started...
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed
Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
Comments / 0