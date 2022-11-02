Bullfrogs advance to the section championship game with sweep of Big Valley Christian

MODESTO – From the second the ball was put in the water to begin the game, everything from that moment on was history for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team. The Bullfrogs made history by being the first Bret Harte team to ever play in a postseason game. There will never again be a first goal scored by a Bullfrog in a playoff game. There will never again be a first save by a Bret Harte goalie in a playoff game. And there will never again be a first playoff experience.

BRET HARTE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO