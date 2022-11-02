ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Harte, CA

Bullfrogs advance to the section championship game with sweep of Big Valley Christian

By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calaveras Enterprise

In Bret Harte's first-ever playoff game, the Bullfrogs fall to Beyer 12-4

MODESTO – From the second the ball was put in the water to begin the game, everything from that moment on was history for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team. The Bullfrogs made history by being the first Bret Harte team to ever play in a postseason game. There will never again be a first goal scored by a Bullfrog in a playoff game. There will never again be a first save by a Bret Harte goalie in a playoff game. And there will never again be a first playoff experience.
BRET HARTE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?

Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA.com

California ski resort opening dates

Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Two 5/5 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Each Sold in California

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, according to the California Lottery. One of the 5/5 tickets was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario. The second ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1838 in Milpitas, according to Lottery officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy