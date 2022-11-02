AM Prep-Segue

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR KILLER OF MIGOS' RAPPER TAKEOFF

HOUSTON (AP) — This time yesterday, the world was waking to the news that rap star Takeoff had been gunned down at a downtown Houston bowling alley. And now that the initial shock is wearing off, authorities are trying to get anyone who knows what went down to speak with those investigating the 28-year-old musician's murder. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says he's gotten many calls about Takeoff — and all said that he was a “great young man” who was “peaceful” and “a great artist.” Finner urges anyone who knows what happened to "understand the pain, the suffering of” Takeoff’s mother — and help police solve the case.

HOUSTON MAYOR CALLS FOR WITNESSES TO STEP UP

HOUSTON (AP) — The mayor of Houston says there were about 40 people at an upscale bowling alley when the shots rang out that killed Takeoff on Monday night. And Sylvester Taylor urges them to tell police what they saw or heard, even anonymously. Police say at least two people fired weapons and two people other than Takeoff were injured in the gunplay. They had non-life threatening wounds and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

JUDGE DISMISSES CASE AGAINST STAN LEE'S BIZ MANAGER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel mastermind Stan Lee's former business manager is now off the hook in a theft case. A Los Angeles judge has dismissed the charges against Keya Morgan, who was accused of stealing from Lee. The judge's ruling came after a jury deadlocked 11-to-1 in favor of acquittal after a 2 1/2 week trial and two days of deliberations. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli says he dismissed the grand theft charges “in the interests of justice.” Lee, the creative mind behind Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died in November, 2018 at age 95.

FOOD WRITER JULIE POWELL DIES

NEW YORK (AP) — If you remember the movie “Julie and Julia,” you're familiar with the work of food writer Julie Powell. She became an internet star after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” That effort led to a book deal and eventually to the movie starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep. Powell has died at age 49. Her editor says she died of cardiac arrest at her home in New York state.

WORLD SERIES RATINGS ON RISE

UNDATED (AP) — The TV ratings for the World Series are back to where they were in the pre-pandemic days. The first two games of the clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros have averaged nearly 11.2 million on Fox, the best numbers since 2019.