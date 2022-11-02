ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State



Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do...
Community Voices: McCarthy's long quest for the speaker's gavel

From his earliest days as a congressional staffer, Kevin McCarthy has been driven to seize political power. “We’re going to take over the whole California Republican Party,” he told me in an interview in the 1990s, with a look of absolute confidence on his face.
