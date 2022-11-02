Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: McCarthy's long quest for the speaker's gavel
From his earliest days as a congressional staffer, Kevin McCarthy has been driven to seize political power. “We’re going to take over the whole California Republican Party,” he told me in an interview in the 1990s, with a look of absolute confidence on his face.
GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race
WEKU
The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents
The committee has granted extensions to deadlines before, especially when there have been ongoing talks with a subject's lawyers.
