Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.

