Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Measure L would allow us to shop for the best possible police chief
Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry is not retiring anytime soon, at least as far as I know, but that day will come. And when it does, as has been the case since the Bakersfield City Council selected Thomas A. Baker as its first city marshal 125 years ago, a new executive will be chosen for that vital and highly visible office.
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
Bakersfield Californian
Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting
One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see a new measure on their ballot next week […]
8 California cities rank in top 10 for worst drivers in America
Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you're a California resident, you're definitely not alone.
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'
The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony. Students, educators and project sponsors...
KGET 17
Over 10,000 PG&E customers still without power
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 8,284 PG&E customers without power due to multiple PG&E power outages in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The impacted area includes parts near Coffee and Hageman roads and Calloway Drive, according to the PG&E website. PG&E...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Taft Midway Driller
Kevin Ray White
Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
FFX: 1st round of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The regular season is over and now it’s one and done for teams in the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff. The postseason begins Friday night across the Central Valley with nearly two dozen teams, across six divisions, all vying for a Valley championship. Below is the schedule for tonight’s games […]
Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
