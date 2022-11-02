ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

ROBERT PRICE: Measure L would allow us to shop for the best possible police chief

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry is not retiring anytime soon, at least as far as I know, but that day will come. And when it does, as has been the case since the Bakersfield City Council selected Thomas A. Baker as its first city marshal 125 years ago, a new executive will be chosen for that vital and highly visible office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting

One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
KGET

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see a new measure on their ballot next week […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield College edible education garden to 'cultivate a better future'

The first edible education garden on Bakersfield College’s Panorama Drive campus opened Thursday, addressing Bakersfield’s status as a “food desert” and creating hands-on learning experiences for students studying topics related to agriculture and gastronomy, according to speakers at its opening ceremony. Students, educators and project sponsors...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Over 10,000 PG&E customers still without power

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 8,284 PG&E customers without power due to multiple PG&E power outages in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The impacted area includes parts near Coffee and Hageman roads and Calloway Drive, according to the PG&E website. PG&E...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Kevin Ray White

Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
YREKA, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

