President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin. Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the […]
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
In Southern California, The Temperature Will Remain Cool This Week, as it’s Raining from Wednesday
Southern California has begun with some cool and breezy vibes this month, November. The temperature in Los Angeles will remain cool this week. So, there is a chance of pretty clouds and a little rain. The California weather will be a little cozy, calm and a bit cold. According to...
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
PREVIEW: Porter, Baugh run for California Congressional District 47
Orange County will decide between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on Nov. 8 to serve a two-year term as the representative in Congress for California’s 47th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Katie Porter is running against Republican Scott Baugh. The following profiles of these candidates show their qualifications, ideologies...
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County. Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Helen Le
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council this month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Local veterans honored and IVC Veterans Service Center receives $2.5 million
In honor of Veterans Day, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris hosted the fourth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony, recognizing six veterans for their outstanding military service and contributions to fellow veterans and the broader community. “It was truly an honor to recognize each of these incredible veterans, men and women, who...
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Higher densities bring protests
A proposal to rezone an affluent area of Huntington Beach for high-density housing has met with harsh criticism from residents of Edwards Hill and Seacliff, who feel such development would impair the quality of the area. That issue dominated much of the public comments portion of Tuesday night’s meeting of...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
California bird sanctuary needs new home after major flooding
A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter. The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.” For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, […]
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
Gasoline price plunge in LA, OC continues for 29th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 29th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $5.538. The average gasoline price has dropped 95.6 cents over the past 29 days, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, to its...
Trisha Murphy appointed to the Los Alamitos City Council
Welcome our newest Council Member, Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was appointed as the District 2 Council Member at a Special meeting on October 24, 2022. The Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacancy until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. Per the Council’s direction, the City Clerk’s Office coordinated an open recruitment from September 27 through October 18, 2022. City Council interviewed three applicants all of which were current City Commissioners, Gary Loe, Trisha Murphy, and Daniel Patz, on October 24, 2022, at a Special meeting open to the public. Council voted to appoint Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was sworn in the same evening by City Clerk Quintanar. Her first meeting as a seated Council Member will be November 14, 2022.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday.
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
