BBC

Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC

'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
BBC

Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach

Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
The Guardian

Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep

Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC

A﻿lmiron rewarded for 'tireless' work - Howe

M﻿iguel Almiron has "worked tirelessly" on every aspect of his game and is reaping the rewards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. T﻿he Paraguay international has starred in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past six appearances to help fire the Magpies into the top four. A﻿fter just...
SB Nation

Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round

Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
BBC

Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour

Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
ESPN

Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion

Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two...

