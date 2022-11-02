Read full article on original website
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
BBC
Beth Mead: England forward says holding World Cup in Qatar is 'disappointing'
England forward Beth Mead has said it is "disappointing" the men's World Cup is being held in Qatar. Mead, who is openly gay, does not think the Gulf state is the "right place" for the tournament to be staged. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar because it is considered immoral under...
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance
Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City appoint former player as head coach
Hull City have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2010 and 2015. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby County and replaces Shota Arveladze after the Georgian...
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep
Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
Almiron rewarded for 'tireless' work - Howe
Miguel Almiron has "worked tirelessly" on every aspect of his game and is reaping the rewards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. The Paraguay international has starred in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past six appearances to help fire the Magpies into the top four. After just...
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
ESPN
Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion
Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two...
