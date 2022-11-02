Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Makes Perhaps His Wildest Claim Yet About 2020 Election
Yep, the former president's still at it — and he got an enabling boost from the director of the "endlessly debunkable" film "2000 Mules."
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’
Donald Trump made a comment Thursday night that some of his critics think may have hit way too close to home. At a rally in Iowa, Trump bragged about changes to the estate tax passed into law during his presidency that allowed the wealthy to leave more money to their kids ― or as the former president put it, the kids they like.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Former GOP Gov Warns What Will Happen If 'All The Crazies Do Win' In Midterms
New Jersey Republican Christine Todd Whitman fears "the damage they can do."
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.
Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Bob Woodward Recalls Truly Weird Way Donald Trump Thought He Could Unite Americans
The former president claimed the real problem was not himself, but the media.
Brian Kilmeade Gives Unbelievable Defense Of Pelosi Attacker's Reported 'Where's Nancy' Cry
The Fox News host wrote off President Joe Biden's speech on the threat to democracy and argued that “‘Where’s Nancy’ is nothing perilous."
Rep. Scott Perry Quietly Drops Suit Against DOJ After FBI Seized Cellphone Data
The Republican first said in August that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling with family.
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman...
Has Herschel Walker Met Barack Obama? We Investigate.
The Georgia Republican has either played basketball with the former president or never met him at all.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Donald Trump Drops A 'Very, Very, Very' Big Hint About 2024
The former president told fans at a GOP rally in Iowa exactly what they wanted to hear.
George Will Begs Democrats Not To Run Joe Biden Or Kamala Harris In 2024
The president and vice president should bow out “for the good of the country” or risk a second Donald Trump term, the conservative commentator warned.
Kari Lake Completely Contradicts Herself On Vaccinations... In Just 7 Words
The Donald Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor contradicted herself to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in almost the same breath.
Donald Trump Sues New York Attorney General For Waging 'Crusade' Against Him
Letitia James sued Trump, his children and family business last month, accusing the former president of “staggering” levels of fraud.
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Comments / 0