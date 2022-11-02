Read full article on original website
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?
The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Jayme Hoskins puts beers on World Series tab for Phillies fans
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab.Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.The beer runs are nearly as popular as the ones the Phillies poured on against the Astros in Game 3, a 7-0 drubbing that included a homer from Rhys.Wearing a red Phillies blazer with "Hoskins" printed on the back, Jayme had fans chanting her name Wednesday night as she sidled up...
theScore
Syndergaard quips about catching Utley's 1st pitch after 2016 beef
Philadelphia Phillies legend Chase Utley is threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's World Series Game 4, and a current member of the team had some thoughts. "Am I going to have to catch it?" Noah Syndergaard joked, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. Syndergaard was involved in...
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
NBC Sports
Phillies let Justin Verlander off the hook, can't buy a hit in big spots right now
Justin Verlander did not have his best stuff against the Phillies Thursday night. He gave up a one-run lead to the first batter he faced, he put seven men on base through three innings and many of his early misses were non-competitive, clearly balls out of the hand. But the...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox have five players on expiring contracts and a few more expected to opt out of their current deals. Of the group, two are priorities.
World Series: Phillies faithful remain positive after Game 5
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a tough two nights for Phillies fans, but they aren't giving up hope yet. Fans left the ballpark disappointed and frustrated after the Phillies' Game 5 loss to the Astros, so do they think the Fightins can make a comeback? It always starts with belief. Phillies fans are in a state of disbelief after the Astros came to Philadelphia and took two out of three games from the Fightins at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies had been perfect at home this postseason and the fans have been a contributing factor. Despite losing the last two games and being down...
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox are linked to a premier free agent that could aid one of their biggest weaknesses from a season ago, there lack of power hitting.
CBS Sports
Yankees have Brian Cashman running the team as GM without a new contract, just like 2017
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is working without a contract, according to comments he made during a press conference on Friday. His previous pact, a five-year deal, expired at the end of October. Cashman told reporters, including Laura Albanese of Newsday, that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has assured...
The Phillies don't care about getting no-hit by the Astros
Kyle Schwarber had a simple answer to how it felt getting no-hit by the Astros: "I really don't give a s---."
Tyrese Maxey, Doc Rivers Explain 76ers' Struggles vs. Wizards
What went wrong for the 76ers on Wednesday night? Tyrese Maxey and Doc Rivers discuss the team's issues.
