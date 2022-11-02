PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a tough two nights for Phillies fans, but they aren't giving up hope yet. Fans left the ballpark disappointed and frustrated after the Phillies' Game 5 loss to the Astros, so do they think the Fightins can make a comeback? It always starts with belief. Phillies fans are in a state of disbelief after the Astros came to Philadelphia and took two out of three games from the Fightins at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies had been perfect at home this postseason and the fans have been a contributing factor. Despite losing the last two games and being down...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO