Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Jayme Hoskins puts beers on World Series tab for Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab.Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.The beer runs are nearly as popular as the ones the Phillies poured on against the Astros in Game 3, a 7-0 drubbing that included a homer from Rhys.Wearing a red Phillies blazer with "Hoskins" printed on the back, Jayme had fans chanting her name Wednesday night as she sidled up...
World Series: Phillies faithful remain positive after Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a tough two nights for Phillies fans, but they aren't giving up hope yet. Fans left the ballpark disappointed and frustrated after the Phillies' Game 5 loss to the Astros, so do they think the Fightins can make a comeback? It always starts with belief. Phillies fans are in a state of disbelief after the Astros came to Philadelphia and took two out of three games from the Fightins at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies had been perfect at home this postseason and the fans have been a contributing factor. Despite losing the last two games and being down...
