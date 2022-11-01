Read full article on original website
Related
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.24%. A...
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
Telus International (TIXT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates (Revised)
Telus International TIXT came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.67%. A quarter...
Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.82%. A...
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Bill.com ( BILL ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents. Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by...
Iovance's (IOVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Nil
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 55 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not...
Adtalem (ATGE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year on the back of the Walden acquisition and cost synergies. In this connection, Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem, said, “Looking ahead to...
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited from...
What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q3 Earnings?
Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the past 90 days to $1.92 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 20.32%.
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GoDaddy Inc.’s GDDY third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line also jumped 12.5% sequentially and 8.6% year over year. GDDY generated revenues of $1.03 billion, which came slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. Revenues were...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
