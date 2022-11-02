ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Do Raven and SK Get Married?

By Whitney Danhauer
 3 days ago

The Netflix reality series Love Is Blind Season 3 landed on the streamer on Oct. 19, and with it, a batch of fresh faces ready to participate in the social experiment. Raven and SK are one of the couples who get engaged during their time in the pods, but do they make it down the altar? And if they do, do they both say yes? Here’s everything we know.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxWHs_0ivRIxhY00
Do ‘Love Is Blind’ stars SK, and Raven get married? | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Raven developed a connection with two men during her time in the pods on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Love Is Blind tests out the theory of whether or not people can develop connections and fall in love without ever seeing the person before proposing. Out of the many people cast on the show, only a handful of couples left the pods engaged . This included Raven and SK.

However, before SK proposed during their time in the pods, Raven and Bartise seemed on the road to a life together. Bartise shared a love for fitness with Raven, but SK’s calm demeanor and intelligent conversations caused her to fall for him. Bartise ultimately broke things off with Raven, and SK proposed.

Raven’s ultra-motivated personality stood in stark contrast with SK’s more laid-back demeanor. At first, this created tension with the couple. Raven kept her guard up, making it hard for SK to become close to her. However, the two ultimately became one of the strongest pairs in Love Is Blind Season 3.

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Brennon Is a Water Treatment Engineer and Here’s How Much He Probably Makes

Do SK and Raven get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

One of SK and Raven’s biggest obstacles in their relationship during Love Is Blind Season 3 centered on whether or not Raven wanted to adapt to the life of a Nigerian wife. SK’s mom explained how many Nigerian wives feel obligated to go out of their way for their husbands’ comfort. Raven questioned her ability to do that with a full-time job herself.

The couple also ran into issues with Raven’s family. During one Love Is Blind episode, Raven confessed that her parents wanted nothing to do with her wedding because of the way she met SK. They envisioned a more traditional relationship for their daughter. SK’s mom had a hard time accepting their stance, and SK pressured Raven to make sure her parents would attend. Raven finally put her foot down and firmly said they wouldn’t be there.

Besides those few issues, SK and Raven seemingly had one of the most stable relationships out of all of the cast members from Love Is Blind Season 3. However, SK chooses not to marry Raven on their wedding day and says, “I do not.” Raven sadly accepted his choice, but she later told producers she had planned on saying “I do” at the altar.

Raven and SK are the first wedding of the season

Of the five engaged couples in Love Is Blind Season 3, Raven and SK are the first to make it to the altar. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for them, but we still have four more couples to watch.

Tune in next week on Netflix to watch the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale .

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Comments on Andrew’s Fake Tears

