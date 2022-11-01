ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10

Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
BETHLEHEM, PA
tinybeans.com

This Town Has a Live Advent Calendar & It Brings All the Holiday Cheer

The Historic town of Bethlehem, PA is the place to be this holiday season with a live Advent calendar, free Santa photos, and all the Christkindl market shopping you can handle. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and Mariah Carrey blasting from every radio station, now is the time when...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NOT ENTERTAINED?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Stand-up acts, holiday drag, improv and sketch comedy will help you chase away the cold-weather blues with good laughs at the SteelStacks campus. Tickets to these shows are now on sale for both ArtsQuest Members and the general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today. 
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association show opens in new venue

The Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association presents the 75th annual Antiques Show on Nov. 12 and 13, at a new venue: St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church rental hall at 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey

While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Expect Traffic Delays Friday Near S-F High Events

ROYERSFORD PA – Traffic within the vicinity of Spring-Ford Area Senior High School on South Lewis Road is expected to be busier than usual Friday (Nov. 4, 2022) during early evening hours, the district warned in its weekly newsletter. Four separate events will occur there between 2:30 and 9 p.m.
ROYERSFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia

This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

