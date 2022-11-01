Read full article on original website
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Lansdale Spirits Store Patrons Find It Impossible to Resist the Celeb Appeal of Chef Robert Irvine
Robert Irvine — world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist — signed prepurchased bottles of his branded Irvine Spirits at Lansdale’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits. The Nov. 4 event deepened the entrepreneur’s ties to Lansdale, site of Boardroom Spirits where his namesake adult beverages are crafted....
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10
Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
This Town Has a Live Advent Calendar & It Brings All the Holiday Cheer
The Historic town of Bethlehem, PA is the place to be this holiday season with a live Advent calendar, free Santa photos, and all the Christkindl market shopping you can handle. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and Mariah Carrey blasting from every radio station, now is the time when...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Stand-up acts, holiday drag, improv and sketch comedy will help you chase away the cold-weather blues with good laughs at the SteelStacks campus. Tickets to these shows are now on sale for both ArtsQuest Members and the general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
W. Main Street in Doylestown, one of many popular locations in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town.
Local Government Organization Celebrates Doylestown Couple Who Authored “The Berenstain Bears” Series
The Doylestown couple was known for creating the beloved children's book series.Image via The Berenstain Bears. One of many literary phenomenons to come out of Bucks County, a writing couple is being celebrated for their contributions to children’s literature.
Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association show opens in new venue
The Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association presents the 75th annual Antiques Show on Nov. 12 and 13, at a new venue: St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church rental hall at 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission...
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Expect Traffic Delays Friday Near S-F High Events
ROYERSFORD PA – Traffic within the vicinity of Spring-Ford Area Senior High School on South Lewis Road is expected to be busier than usual Friday (Nov. 4, 2022) during early evening hours, the district warned in its weekly newsletter. Four separate events will occur there between 2:30 and 9 p.m.
Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia
This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
Artisan Bakery And Widespread Farmer's Market Favorite Coming To Main Street In Flemington
An artisan bakery that has been a longtime favorite at farmer’s markets across North Jersey and beyond has selected Main Street in Flemington for its first storefront. Bread & Culture is opening at 123 Main St. this winter, Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver announced on Facebook. Owned by Paulo and...
